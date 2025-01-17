Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at CICC Research

CICC Research started coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.48.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $65.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The stock has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.91 and a beta of 1.43. Roblox has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $66.51.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Roblox had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 986.36%. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,186 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $115,639.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 91,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,179.80. This trade represents a 2.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $7,025,056.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,073.25. The trade was a 55.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,254,601 shares of company stock worth $65,622,735. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Roblox by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in Roblox by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

