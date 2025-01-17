Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RKT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $10.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 48.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 300,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 98,397 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Rocket Companies by 324.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 51,336 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,071,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $875,000. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RKT opened at $11.73 on Friday. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $21.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a current ratio of 15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.28 and a beta of 2.42.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $647.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Rocket Companies had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue was down 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

