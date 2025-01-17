Roth Capital Estimates Nuwellis’ Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:NUWE)

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nuwellis in a report issued on Monday, January 13th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Nuwellis’ current full-year earnings is ($9.91) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Nuwellis’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $2.62. The firm had revenue of $2.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 28,159.25% and a negative net margin of 169.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($63.29) EPS.

Nuwellis Stock Up 1.4 %

About Nuwellis

NUWE stock opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. Nuwellis has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $27.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86. The company has a market cap of $4.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.32.

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company offers Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are used to treat patients suffering from fluid overload due to heart failure. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, disposable blood circuit set, and disposable catheter.

