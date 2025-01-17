Roth Capital Issues Optimistic Outlook for TSE:SVM Earnings

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Silvercorp Metals in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Silvercorp Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Silvercorp Metals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of TSE:SVM opened at C$4.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of C$958.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.15. Silvercorp Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$3.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.34.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.11%.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest mines located in the Henan Province, Guangdong Province, and Hunan Province in China.

