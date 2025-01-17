Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$62.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CNQ. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Gerdes Energy Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$71.88.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$44.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$47.19. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$40.02 and a 1-year high of C$56.49. The company has a market cap of C$94.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Allen Stainthorpe sold 81,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.98, for a total transaction of C$3,643,380.00. Also, Senior Officer Dwayne Frederick Giggs sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.70, for a total value of C$97,405.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,152 shares of company stock worth $6,207,845. 4.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

