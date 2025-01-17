Royal Bank of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Stock Price

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Atb Cap Markets cut Strathcona Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.25.

Shares of TSE:SCR opened at C$29.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.29. Strathcona Resources has a 12-month low of C$22.45 and a 12-month high of C$37.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$30.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.29 billion and a PE ratio of 6.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Strathcona Resources’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

In other Strathcona Resources news, Senior Officer Pit Kim Chiu purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$28.05 per share, with a total value of C$44,887.04. Also, Senior Officer Dale George Babiak purchased 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$31.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$201,915.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 14,648 shares of company stock worth $449,533. Corporate insiders own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

