Royal Bank of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Stock Price

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EVH. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Evolent Health from $45.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Evolent Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens lowered Evolent Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Evolent Health

Evolent Health Stock Up 2.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolent Health

Shares of EVH opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.84. Evolent Health has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 5,365.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.