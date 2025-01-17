Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $38.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.75.

In other news, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 12,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $376,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,257.25. This trade represents a 9.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 16,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $446,732.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,601.28. The trade was a 18.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,918,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,792,000 after purchasing an additional 73,441 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Verint Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,573,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,864,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Verint Systems by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,411,000 after buying an additional 317,804 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 22.6% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,231,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,199,000 after acquiring an additional 227,000 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

