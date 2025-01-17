Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Short Interest Update

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 569,100 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the December 15th total of 774,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

R has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ryder System from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.43.

Get Ryder System alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Ryder System

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of R opened at $165.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $106.62 and a 1-year high of $171.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.90.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $629,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,149.76. This trade represents a 16.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 43.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.