Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 375.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,530,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208,269 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $5,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,081,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,335,000 after acquiring an additional 145,383 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Sabre by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 786,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 267,778 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the third quarter worth $41,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabre Trading Down 3.6 %

Sabre stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $4.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $764.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.53 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SABR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Sabre in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

