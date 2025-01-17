Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Downgraded to Equal Weight Rating by Morgan Stanley

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $30.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Safehold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Safehold from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Safehold from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Safehold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 37.83, a current ratio of 37.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Safehold has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $28.80.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 32.08%. The business had revenue of $90.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Safehold by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Safehold by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 79.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Safehold in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 24.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

