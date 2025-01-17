Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the December 15th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Safran from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Safran alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SAFRY

Safran Stock Up 0.9 %

About Safran

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAFRY opened at $57.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Safran has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $60.57.

(Get Free Report)

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.