Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the December 15th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Safran from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Safran Stock Up 0.9 %
About Safran
Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts.
