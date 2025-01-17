Sanlam (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Shares Down 1.4% – Should You Sell?

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$9.05 and last traded at C$9.10. 10,071 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 24,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Sanlam to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Get Sanlam alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sanlam

Sanlam Stock Down 1.4 %

Sanlam Company Profile

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.60.

(Get Free Report)

Sanlam Limited provides various financial solutions to individual, business, and institutional clients in South Africa, rest of Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Sanlam Life and Savings, Sanlam Emerging Markets, Sanlam Investment Group, and Santam segments. It offers life, disability, severe illness, income protection, cancer, funeral, credit life, medical aid, gap cover, vehicle, house contents, buildings, all risk, buy and sell, business debt, key person, and group risk benefits insurance, as well as commercial insurance products consisting of office contents, theft, glass, personal accident, goods in transit, machinery breakdown, fire, business interruption, money, deterioration of stock, accidental damage, public liability, and electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanlam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanlam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.