Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 393.5% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,068.3% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Stern & Co. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $41.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $36.52 and a 52-week high of $55.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Schlumberger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Griffin Securities downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $2,514,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,937 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,160.30. This trade represents a 22.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

