Scotiabank Cuts Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Price Target to $6.00

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $6.75 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.70% from the company’s previous close. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE FSM opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Trading of Fortuna Silver Mines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSM. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,839,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,370 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,107,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,865,000 after purchasing an additional 346,008 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 94.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,147,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at $118,000. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

