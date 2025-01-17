SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 358 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 564,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,911,000 after buying an additional 110,641 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,942,000 after acquiring an additional 51,642 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 214,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 26,169 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 68,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Price Performance

FMAT opened at $50.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $506.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.68. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.83 and a fifty-two week high of $55.28.

About Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

