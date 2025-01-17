SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Boeing by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,277,548 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $357,712,000 after buying an additional 1,251,456 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 289.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,682,970 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,558,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,165 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 1,296.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,136,895 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $169,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,778,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,223,397,000 after acquiring an additional 636,594 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,018,775,000 after purchasing an additional 602,143 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock opened at $168.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.03 and a fifty-two week high of $217.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.98.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

