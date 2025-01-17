SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,154 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Corning by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 202.4% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth $39,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Corning by 2,250.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 8,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $435,722.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $241,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,213. The trade was a 42.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $49.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average is $44.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.64, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $29.71 and a twelve month high of $51.03.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Corning from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.77.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

