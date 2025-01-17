SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IRM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth about $824,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 254.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 14,737 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,122,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $554,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total transaction of $7,248,385.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $1,888,648.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,173,480.50. The trade was a 5.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,016 shares of company stock valued at $13,666,427 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 3.8 %

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $110.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.46. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 306.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 794.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Iron Mountain

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.