SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1,096.3% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 261.1% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 602.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.24.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $102.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company’s revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $416,676.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,442,011.83. This trade represents a 2.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

