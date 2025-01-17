SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 37,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 150,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TAP opened at $54.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $49.19 and a 52 week high of $69.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

See Also

