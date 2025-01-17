SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $506,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $1,870,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $13,366,000. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 294,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 59.2% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 20,047 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $29.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.77.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

