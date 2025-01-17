SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $520,000 Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 159,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,234,000 after purchasing an additional 15,441 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,033,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,444,000 after buying an additional 86,427 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $189.92 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.49 and a twelve month high of $233.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.44, for a total transaction of $676,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,423.52. This trade represents a 28.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $1,400,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,890 shares in the company, valued at $19,584,852.30. The trade was a 6.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $237.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

