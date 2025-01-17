SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $527,000 Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 376.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Prudential Financial by 61.7% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 235.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $118.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.23 and a 200-day moving average of $120.66. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.60 and a 1 year high of $130.55. The company has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.01. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 46.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 537,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.92 per share, with a total value of $14,999,992.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,780,293 shares in the company, valued at $133,465,780.56. The trade was a 12.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

