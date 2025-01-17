SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $548,000 Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TLT. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.4% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT opened at $87.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.58. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $101.64. The company has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.351 dividend. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

