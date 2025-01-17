SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $583,000 Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,198,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $2,495,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 180,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,170,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 57,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 30,824 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $48.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.71. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.81 and a 1-year high of $53.98. The stock has a market cap of $74.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 61.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on U.S. Bancorp

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.