SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $618,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13,862.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $48.79 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $50.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.74.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $1.0139 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

