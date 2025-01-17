SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $636,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $694,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 19.2% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 73,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 18,057 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Medtronic by 322.6% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 73,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,486,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 9,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $792,038.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,273,330.28. This represents a 19.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $87.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.01. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 85.63%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

