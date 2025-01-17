SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $687,000 Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 96.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,049 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,598,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,738,000 after purchasing an additional 144,515 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHO opened at $24.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average is $24.25. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $24.53.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

