SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 15.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,101,000 after purchasing an additional 240,136 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $2,147,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 15,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 155,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 27.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 72,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 15,719 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $109.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.83. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $90.09 and a 12-month high of $121.25. The company has a market capitalization of $84.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.49.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered Duke Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.23.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

