SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Bancorp by 220.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 71,977 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $43.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.05. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.53 and a 1 year high of $50.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $144.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.00 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 17.98%. Research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FBNC shares. StockNews.com downgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

