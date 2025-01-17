SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 50 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 108.7% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 112.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $954.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $935.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $976.81.

Equinix Stock Up 2.2 %

EQIX opened at $919.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $941.51 and its 200 day moving average is $874.47. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.14 and a fifty-two week high of $994.03.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $971.18, for a total value of $1,456,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,966 shares in the company, valued at $18,419,399.88. This represents a 7.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,965 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $961.62, for a total transaction of $2,851,203.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,211.78. The trade was a 49.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,398 shares of company stock worth $7,906,218. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

