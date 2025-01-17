SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 143.6% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 401.8% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $17,081,014.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. This represents a 9.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $502,499.88. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 897,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,590,294.56. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 745,263 shares of company stock worth $18,578,014. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.9 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $30.07.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

