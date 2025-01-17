SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,896 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,896 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in PayPal by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 344.3% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 186.1% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PayPal from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on PayPal from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.32.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $88.92 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.77 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $89.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

