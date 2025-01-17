SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes $717,000 Position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after acquiring an additional 33,038 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,228,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,524,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. Finally, Cedrus LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $769,000.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Stock Performance

PSP opened at $68.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.70 million, a PE ratio of 68.12 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.50. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $57.54 and a 52-week high of $71.97.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Profile

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

