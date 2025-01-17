Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,533 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at about $133,031,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 341.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,308,958 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $143,370,000 after buying an additional 1,012,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,502,674 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $937,081,000 after buying an additional 541,585 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,778,811 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $197,844,000 after buying an additional 405,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total transaction of $76,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,430.10. This represents a 10.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 1,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $126,558.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,672.90. The trade was a 13.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,304 shares of company stock worth $5,656,238 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $95.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.55 and a 200 day moving average of $100.37. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $82.31 and a one year high of $115.32.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.28. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.20%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.94.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

