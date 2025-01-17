Seaport Res Ptn Estimates BILL’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:BILL)

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for BILL in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for BILL’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for BILL’s FY2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BILL from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised BILL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BILL from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BILL from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BILL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

NYSE BILL opened at $88.19 on Wednesday. BILL has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $97.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.89. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.25, a P/E/G ratio of 83.30 and a beta of 1.72.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in BILL in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

In other BILL news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $70,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 259 shares in the company, valued at $23,310. This represents a 75.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $118,934.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,348 shares in the company, valued at $417,090.52. This represents a 22.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,823 shares of company stock worth $218,887 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

