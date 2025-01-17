Seaport Res Ptn Issues Negative Outlook for Caleres Earnings

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Caleres in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.50. The consensus estimate for Caleres’ current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Caleres’ FY2026 earnings at $3.68 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $740.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.35 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Caleres from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of CAL opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $44.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average is $31.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.89 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Caleres’s payout ratio is 6.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAL. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Caleres in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Caleres in the third quarter worth about $228,000. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 28.5% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 6,939 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 37.3% during the third quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 10,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

