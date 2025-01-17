Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Trading Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.90 and last traded at $12.90. 725 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.
Securitas AB (publ) Trading Down 0.8 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66.
Securitas AB (publ) Company Profile
Securitas AB (publ) provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Securitas North America, Securitas Europe, and Securitas Ibero-America. It offers on-site guarding, mobile patrol, canine security, reception, loss prevention, screening, and track and trace services, as well as operates Securitas operation centers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Securitas AB (publ)
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Cerence AI: One-Hit Wonder or Long-Term Winner After NVIDIA Pact?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into Another Healthy Opportunity
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Micron Technology: Riding the AI Wave to Long-Term Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Securitas AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Securitas AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.