Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Trading Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.90 and last traded at $12.90. 725 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66.

Securitas AB (publ) provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Securitas North America, Securitas Europe, and Securitas Ibero-America. It offers on-site guarding, mobile patrol, canine security, reception, loss prevention, screening, and track and trace services, as well as operates Securitas operation centers.

