SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV) Shares Sold by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEIV. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF by 167.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 14,772 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory lifted its position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 16,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $389,000.

Get SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF alerts:

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS SEIV opened at $33.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.87.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF Profile

The SEI Large Cap Value Factor ETF (SEIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap stocks that are perceived to be at a discount relative to their fair valuation. SEIV was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.