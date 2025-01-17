Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

SEMR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Semrush from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Semrush from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Semrush from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Semrush currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Semrush stock opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.22 and a beta of 1.62. Semrush has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $16.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.58.

In other Semrush news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 6,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $80,318.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,301,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,497,215.94. This represents a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dmitry Melnikov sold 42,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $570,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,099,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,837,728.50. This represents a 0.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,605 over the last three months. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Semrush in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Semrush in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semrush in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Semrush in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Semrush by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

