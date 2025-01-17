Shell (LON:SHEL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Shell (LON:SHEL – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,200 ($39.15) to GBX 3,300 ($40.38) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($39.15) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,350 ($40.99).

SHEL opened at GBX 2,698.53 ($33.02) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,533.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,619.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of £166.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1,255.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.51. Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 2,345 ($28.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,961 ($36.23).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Shell’s payout ratio is 4,883.72%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

