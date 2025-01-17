Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Gamma Communications from GBX 2,250 ($27.53) to GBX 2,300 ($28.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.25) price target on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of LON:GAMA opened at GBX 1,332.11 ($16.30) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,555.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,554.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Gamma Communications has a 12-month low of GBX 1,100 ($13.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,917.60 ($23.46). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,296.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

