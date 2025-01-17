Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 247 ($3.02) target price on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of Hostelworld Group stock opened at GBX 133 ($1.63) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Hostelworld Group has a one year low of GBX 125 ($1.53) and a one year high of GBX 173.50 ($2.12). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 134.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 139.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £166.24 million, a P/E ratio of 1,330.00 and a beta of 1.90.

Hostelworld Group plc operates as an online travel agent focused on the hostel market worldwide. It offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing and research and development services, as well as management services.

