Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 247 ($3.02) target price on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on HSW
Hostelworld Group Price Performance
Hostelworld Group Company Profile
Hostelworld Group plc operates as an online travel agent focused on the hostel market worldwide. It offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing and research and development services, as well as management services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hostelworld Group
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Cerence AI: One-Hit Wonder or Long-Term Winner After NVIDIA Pact?
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into Another Healthy Opportunity
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Micron Technology: Riding the AI Wave to Long-Term Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Hostelworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostelworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.