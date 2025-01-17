Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.
M.T.I Wireless Edge Trading Down 0.4 %
LON MWE opened at GBX 52.77 ($0.65) on Tuesday. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a 1 year low of GBX 31 ($0.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 55 ($0.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of £45.55 million, a PE ratio of 1,319.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 45.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 43.60.
M.T.I Wireless Edge Company Profile
The Company operates through three distinct divisions:
• Antenna Division
MTI is a world leader in the design, development and production of high quality, state-of-the-art, cost-effective antenna solutions for wireless applications, supplying both military and commercial markets.
