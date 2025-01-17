Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Trading Down 0.4 %

LON MWE opened at GBX 52.77 ($0.65) on Tuesday. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a 1 year low of GBX 31 ($0.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 55 ($0.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of £45.55 million, a PE ratio of 1,319.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 45.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 43.60.

Get M.T.I Wireless Edge alerts:

M.T.I Wireless Edge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

MTI Wireless Edge Ltd (“MTI”) is an international, specialist technology group focused on comprehensive communication and radio frequency solutions across multiple sectors and geographies, serving blue chip clients.The Company operates through three distinct divisions:• Antenna DivisionMTI is a world leader in the design, development and production of high quality, state-of-the-art, cost-effective antenna solutions for wireless applications, supplying both military and commercial markets.

Receive News & Ratings for M.T.I Wireless Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.T.I Wireless Edge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.