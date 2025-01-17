Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Knights Group (LON:KGH)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Knights Group (LON:KGH – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Knights Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of KGH opened at GBX 120 ($1.47) on Tuesday. Knights Group has a 1-year low of GBX 99.20 ($1.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 160 ($1.96). The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 109.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 122.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £103.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,090.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dave Wilson bought 8,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £10,030.65 ($12,272.91). Company insiders own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Knights Group Company Profile

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services comprising of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt advisory , dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

