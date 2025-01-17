Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Inspired (LON:INSE)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Inspired (LON:INSE – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Inspired Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of INSE stock opened at GBX 48.50 ($0.59) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 40.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.22. The stock has a market cap of £51.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,850.00 and a beta of 0.53. Inspired has a 52-week low of GBX 34 ($0.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 96 ($1.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.57, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Inspired Company Profile

Inspired Plc provides energy consultancy services to corporate business energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Its Assurance Division reviews, analyzes, and negotiates gas and electricity contracts. The company's Optimisation Division focuses on client's energy consumption optimization services include forensic audits, energy projects, and water solutions.

