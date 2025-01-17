Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Inspired (LON:INSE)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Inspired (LON:INSE – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Inspired Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of INSE stock opened at GBX 48.50 ($0.59) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 40.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.22. The stock has a market cap of £51.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,850.00 and a beta of 0.53. Inspired has a 52-week low of GBX 34 ($0.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 96 ($1.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.57, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.14.
Inspired Company Profile
