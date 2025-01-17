Short Interest in MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAIW) Decreases By 26.7%

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the December 15th total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
MultiSensor AI Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MSAIW opened at $0.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. MultiSensor AI has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13.
MultiSensor AI Company Profile
