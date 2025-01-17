Short Interest in MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAIW) Decreases By 26.7%

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the December 15th total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

MultiSensor AI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSAIW opened at $0.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. MultiSensor AI has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13.

MultiSensor AI Company Profile

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes multi-sensor systems for thermographic and other use in various industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles.

