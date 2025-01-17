Short Interest in The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Drops By 18.4%

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the December 15th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.5 days.

a2 Milk Stock Performance

Shares of ACOPF stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.85. a2 Milk has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $4.89.

a2 Milk Company Profile

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. The company also engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and commodity products. It offers its products under the a2 Milk and a2 Platinum brands.

