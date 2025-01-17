Short Interest in The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Drops By 18.4%

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the December 15th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.5 days.
a2 Milk Stock Performance
Shares of ACOPF stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.85. a2 Milk has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $4.89.
a2 Milk Company Profile
