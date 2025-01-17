Short Interest in X3 Holdings Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTKG) Drops By 26.1%

X3 Holdings Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTKG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the December 15th total of 50,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 174,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X3

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in X3 stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in X3 Holdings Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTKG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 241,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 19.23% of X3 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

X3 Price Performance

NASDAQ:XTKG opened at $1.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.36. X3 has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $29.06.

X3 Company Profile

X3 Holdings Co Ltd. provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company offers Global Trade Platform, a digital platform for trading partners, service providers, and government authorities. It also engages in bitcoin cryptomining operations, renewable energy projects, and agriculture technologies and trading.

Featured Stories

